Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 66.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

