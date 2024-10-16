Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,180,000 after buying an additional 246,067 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,076,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

