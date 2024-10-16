Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 6,271 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

