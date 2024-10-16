Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

