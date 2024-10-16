Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.