Inspire Investing LLC Takes $414,000 Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 105,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in agilon health by 302.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.