Inspire Investing LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.09% of Alerus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.