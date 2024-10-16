Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,537 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,806,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 218,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 126,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,977.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,977.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,690.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,900. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile



TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

