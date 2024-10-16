Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -125.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.33%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

