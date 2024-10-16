Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.