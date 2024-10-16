Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

