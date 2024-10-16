Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 41.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $236.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.17.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

