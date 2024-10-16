iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

