iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

