iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

