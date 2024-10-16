Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

