Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,505 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 153,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

