Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKN opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

