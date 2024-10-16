Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

