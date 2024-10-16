Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,944 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 258.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.01.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

TTD stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $118.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 235.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

