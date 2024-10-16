Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Bancroft Fund worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,780. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

BCV opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Bancroft Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.