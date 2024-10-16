Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in MetLife by 38.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

