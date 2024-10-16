Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $444.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $454.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

