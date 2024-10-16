Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.