Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.