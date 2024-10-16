Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,896 shares of company stock valued at $74,027,852. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

