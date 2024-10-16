Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

