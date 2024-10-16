Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

