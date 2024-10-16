Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

