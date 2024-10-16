Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $78,000. Motco acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LRN opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

