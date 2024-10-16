Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE KNF opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $93.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

