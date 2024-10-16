Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $428,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.