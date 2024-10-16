Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 122.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $195.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

