Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.7 %

TER opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

