Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDIV. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UDIV opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $45.57.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

