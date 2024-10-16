Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $90.82.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

