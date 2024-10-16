Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $517,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWI opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

