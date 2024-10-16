Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

FDS opened at $469.11 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.31 and its 200 day moving average is $427.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

