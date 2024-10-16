Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 458,894 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.