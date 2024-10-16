Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,083 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.