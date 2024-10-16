Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

