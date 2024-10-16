Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $109,382,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,862,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,292 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $70,307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,017,000 after buying an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

