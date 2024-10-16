Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,066 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.