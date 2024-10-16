Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 106,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.