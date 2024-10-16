Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

