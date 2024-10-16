Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

