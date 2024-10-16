Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.