Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

