Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $134.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.12.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.