Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,750,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,616,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

